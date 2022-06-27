The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Tunisia Faces Smaller Grain Harvest Due to Fires, Heat Wave
A combine harvester harvests wheat in a field in Tunisia's Sidi Thabet region near Ariana north of the capital Tunis on June 13, 2022. (Fethi Belaid/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Tunisia
grain production
Harvest
heat wave
brushfires

Tunisia Faces Smaller Grain Harvest Due to Fires, Heat Wave

The Media Line Staff
06/27/2022

A heat wave and fires raging across the country have badly damaged Tunisia’s grain harvest, according to the farmers union. The union announced that the grain harvest would fall short of agriculture ministry forecasts, which had predicted a grain harvest of about 1.8 million metric tons, an increase of 10% over last year. The union said that the harvest would not be more than 1.4 million metric tons, Reuters reported. In addition to crops destroyed by fire, the grain is in danger to damage from high temperatures, which have reached 47 degrees Celsius (117 degrees Fahrenheit) and are expected to climb higher. The high temperatures will also slow or stop agricultural workers from bringing in the harvest. Some farmers began harvesting their grain a month, meaning a smaller yield, rather than risk losing the entire crop to heat and fire. The smaller than expected harvest comes as Tunisia faces a national financial crisis and is having difficulties meeting food importation costs made much higher due to the war in Ukraine. The government subsidizes food and energy import costs.

