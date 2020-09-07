Donate
Tunisia Fears Return of Terror Attacks After Latest Incident
Tributes laid outside Bescot Stadium to three of the victims of the 2015 Sousse terror attack. The stadium is home of Walsall FC, the team that the three victims supported, July 2, 2015. (ChrisTheDude/Wikimedia Commons)
Uri Cohen
09/07/2020

One police officer was killed and another injured Sunday evening in what local authorities are calling a terrorist attack in the coastal city of Sousse in Tunisia. According to law enforcement officials, three attackers rammed their vehicle into a National Guard patrol car and then proceeded to stab the two policemen and steal their car. Security forces who gave chase managed to track the assailants and kill them in the ensuing firefight, National Guard spokesman Houcem Eddine Jebabli said. Tunisian President Kais Saied, inspecting the scene hours later, said police are investigating whether the incident was planned “by individuals or an organization,” alluding to the 2015 terrorist attack in the same city that saw 38 people, most of them British tourists, killed by a gunman claimed to have been affiliated with ISIS. That same year, two other attacks perpetrated by ISIS in Tunisia claimed the lives of 34 people. Despite a significant improvement in public safety in recent years, Tunisia has maintained a state of emergency ever since.

