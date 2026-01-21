Tunisia Floods Kill at Least 4 After Record-Setting Rain

Tunisia was hit this week by its heaviest rainfall since 1950, triggering deadly flooding that killed at least four people, shut schools, and prompted a top-level weather alert as authorities scrambled to rescue stranded residents and clear inundated roads.

The deaths were reported between Monday night and Tuesday in Moknine, in the eastern coastal province of Monastir, where rainfall reached 230 millimeters, according to the state-run Tunis Afrique Presse. Floodwaters surged through neighborhoods and across roads as rivers and streams overflowed, turning routine commutes into hazard zones.

Khalil Meshri, head of operations and follow-up at Tunisia’s Civil Protection Department, said civil defense teams carried out more than 106 interventions by 5 a.m. Tuesday. Those operations included checking flooded roadways and removing vehicles trapped by rising water. Meshri said responders evacuated 15 people and helped about 300 others cross flooded valleys and waterlogged areas.

The National Institute of Meteorology issued a “red alert,” its highest warning level, for the Grand Tunis area as well as Nabeul and Monastir provinces. Authorities suspended classes in more than eight governorates and closed major roads, urging residents to stay alert, avoid low-lying and flood-prone areas, and follow safety guidance as heavy rain and strong winds were expected to continue.

Tunisian President Kais Saied instructed the military to join rescue operations nationwide, according to local media, as emergency services worked to reduce the risk of additional casualties and to restore basic mobility in affected regions.

Extreme rainfall events have repeatedly exposed vulnerabilities across North Africa, where rapid urban growth, strained drainage systems, and seasonal weather swings can combine into sudden, high-impact floods. Tunisia has faced deadly flooding in past years as well, with officials periodically warning that infrastructure and preparedness must keep pace with changing conditions.