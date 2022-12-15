Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Tunisian Journalists Say Electoral Commission Harassing Media Ahead of Parliamentary Elections
Boxes with the ballots are prepared in Tunis ahead of Tunisia's constitutional referendum on July 24, 2022. (Yassine Gaidi/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Tunisia
Journalists
Kais Saied

Tunisian Journalists Say Electoral Commission Harassing Media Ahead of Parliamentary Elections

The Media Line Staff
12/15/2022

The main journalists union in Tunisia accused the national electoral commission of a campaign of harassment against the media in order to silence critics against Saturday’s parliamentary election. The accusation comes on the same day as Tunisia’s President Kais Saied met in Washington with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, where he defended his decision to dissolve the parliament more than a year ago. Most of the country’s political parties are boycotting the December 17 election, called at the direction of the Tunisian president. In July 2021, Saied declared a state of emergency, dismissed the government, suspended parliament, and ruled by decree until a new constitution was approved five months ago, that concentrated power in the hands of the president, meaning that the parliament will have far fewer powers than in the past. A growing number of journalists in Tunisia have criticism the country’s electoral commission, said to be independent but packed with new Saied appointees, accusing it of seeking to silence journalists with threats of prosecution. Blinken told Saied during their meeting  that the United States  “supports inclusive, transparent elections,” and called for respect for “diverse voices in Tunisia.”

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.