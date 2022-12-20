Tunisian Judge Orders Jailing of Former PM Laarayedh on Suspicion of Terrorism

A Tunisian judge ordered the jailing of former Prime Minister Ali Laarayedh, who is a leader of the opposition Ennahda party. He was ordered imprisoned hours after the end of an investigation into suspicions that the Islamist party sent Tunisian jihadists to Syria to join jihadist groups including the Islamic State, some of the about 6,000 Tunisians who have traveled to Syria and Iraq to join such radical organizations. Ennahda denied that it is involved in terrorism, and said that the order to jail Laarayedh is strictly political, meant to send a message to opponents of President Kais Saied in the wake of parliamentary elections boycotted by the opposition parties and by most voters. Tunisia transformed into a country with democratic rule as a result of the 2011 Arab Spring, until Saied launched what is considered a “coup” by his opponents.