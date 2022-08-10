The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Tunisian Police Storm Show of Comedian Mocking Country’s President
Tunisian actor Lotfi Abdelli speaks on stage during the closing ceremony of the 27th Carthage Film Festival on November 5, 2016, in the Tunisian capital Tunis. (Fethi Belaid/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Tunisia
Kais Saied

Tunisian Police Storm Show of Comedian Mocking Country’s President

The Media Line Staff
08/10/2022

Tunisian police interrupted the show of a popular comedian, after he made jokes about the country’s president. Lotfi Abdelli waved a middle finger as he spoke about the police, political parties and President Kais Saied during his performance on Sunday at the Sfax International Festival. The audience of 10,000 chanted in support of Abdelli as police attempted to remove him from the stage; the comedian called on the audience to film the police behavior, according to The New Arab. The police later withdrew and Abdelli finished his performance. Abdelli, who is also an actor, later cancelled all his future shows and announced in a Facebook post that he would leave Tunisia permanently. Tunisia’s interior ministry in a statement said that there was “tension” between police and Abdelli at the show but blamed the comedian’s jokes. In July of last year, Saied dismissed his government and seized a number of powers by granting himself executive authority in what critics have called a coup. In September 2021, he announced that he would rule by decree. Tunisians late last month approved a new constitution that greatly expands the president’s authority. The referendum received over 90% support, but only 27.5% of registered voters cast ballots as the opposition boycotted the initiative. The newly approved constitution marks the official transition from a hybrid parliamentary democracy to a presidential-centered system. Tunisia became a democracy in 2011 as part of the Arab Spring revolutions. Its democratic president and parliamentary form of government have experienced some difficulties. Saied was elected president in 2019.

