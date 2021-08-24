Tunisian President Extends Suspension of Parliament Indefinitely

Tunisian President Kais Saied on Monday extended the suspension of parliament “until further notice,” one month after he froze parliament and assumed authority in what critics have called a coup. He also extended a suspension of immunity for members of parliament. Meanwhile, several members of parliament have said they have been banned from leaving the country or put under house arrest without warning. The president has not named a new prime minister or made public a way forward. Saied, who when he was elected in 2019 said he would put an end to government corruption, has said he intervened to save the country from collapse. Saied’s office announced that he would address the nation in the coming days, though it gave no details about the contents of the expected speech.