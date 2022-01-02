Tunisia’s President is Taking Suggestions From the Public for New Constitution

Tunisia has launched a national consultation process ahead of the drafting of a new constitution and planned constitutional referendum, which will be followed by parliamentary elections. The consultation process, called “Your opinion, our decision,” began on Sunday with a call to citizens to send suggestions for constitutional reforms on the topics of electoral, economic, financial, social, developmental, health, education and cultural affairs via electronic platforms and through local committees (since fewer than half of Tunisians are connected to the internet) through March 20. The constitutional referendum is scheduled for July 25, which is Tunisia’s Republic Day, and would come a year after President Kais Saied fired the government and suspended parliament, and assumed executive authority in a move his critics have called a coup. Parliamentary elections will be held by the end of 2022. In September, Saied announced that he would rule by decree, which allows him to run the country while suspending part of the country’s constitution. A new government was approved in October.