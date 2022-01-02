The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Tunisia’s President is Taking Suggestions From the Public for New Constitution
Tunisian President Kais Saied is shown on October 23, 2019 taking the oath of office at the parliament in Tunis. (Jdidi Wassim/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Tunisia
constitution
reform
Kais Saied

Tunisia’s President is Taking Suggestions From the Public for New Constitution

Marcy Oster
01/02/2022

Tunisia has launched a national consultation process ahead of the drafting of a new constitution and planned constitutional referendum, which will be followed by parliamentary elections. The consultation process, called “Your opinion, our decision,” began on Sunday with a call to citizens to send suggestions for constitutional reforms on the topics of electoral, economic, financial, social, developmental, health, education and cultural affairs via electronic platforms and through local committees (since fewer than half of Tunisians are connected to the internet) through March 20.  The constitutional referendum is scheduled for July 25, which is Tunisia’s Republic Day, and would come a year after President Kais Saied fired the government and suspended parliament, and assumed executive authority in a move his critics have called a coup. Parliamentary elections will be held by the end of 2022.  In September, Saied announced that he would rule by decree, which allows him to run the country while suspending part of the country’s constitution. A new government was approved in October.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.