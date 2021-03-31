Happy Holidays!

For those who celebrate, The Media Line wishes you a joyous Passover and a Happy Easter!

We hope you will support The Media Line (TML) this holiday season. TML is known for truthful, unbiased journalism and we are teaching future journalists to do the same. Through our Press and Policy Student Program, TML provides an innovative opportunity for students to globalize their educational experience by connecting to an active news bureau in the Middle East, studying journalism and public policy under the mentorship of veteran journalists while earning academic credit.
These students will reshape how the world sees and understands the Middle East and, in turn, how the Middle East impacts our world. Your contribution will provide the next generation with the skills they need to uphold the highest standards of journalism and, in turn, educate our global society with integrity and respect.
Thank you!

Donate
“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Tunisian Protesters Clash With Police
Hundreds of engineers demanding a salary raise attend a protest in Tunis, Tunisia, March 29, 2021. (Yassine Gaidi/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Tunisia
Arab Spring
Protests
economic crisis
Tataouine

Tunisian Protesters Clash With Police

Uri Cohen
03/31/2021

More than a decade after sparking the region-wide Arab Spring movement, Tunisia is once again facing mass protests and unrest due to soaring unemployment and widespread poverty. On Tuesday, hundreds of residents of the southern city of Tataouine, one of the areas hardest hit by the latest economic downturn, stormed the local government building only to be repelled by police, who fired tear gas into the crowds and arrested several demonstrators. Protesters are demanding that government finally implement a three-year-old reform plan meant to create jobs in the oil and infrastructure sectors. Unemployment in some regions in the North African state is running as high as 30%. The cradle of the Arab Spring, Tunisia eventually became the only country to emerge from the 2011 mass revolts with a somewhat functioning democracy, after the ouster of dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali. Yet instability and political struggles have since plagued the country and the past year’s global pandemic has only exacerbated the growing economic crisis.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.