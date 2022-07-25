The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Tunisians Voting on New Constitution That Will Give President Near Total Power
Boxes with the ballots are prepared in Tunis ahead of Tunisia's constitutional referendum on July 24, 2022. (Yassine Gaidi/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Tunisia
Kais Saied
constitution
Referendum

The Media Line Staff
07/25/2022

Tunisians went to the polls beginning on Monday morning to vote on a new constitution. The vote comes exactly a year after President Kais Saied dismissed his government and seized a number of powers by granting himself executive authority in what critics have called a coup; he later announced that he would rule by decree until the approval of a new constitution. Saied’s constitution, the only item on today’s ballot, would replace the one approved in 2014 after three years of negotiations by Islamist and secular parties, and would give him almost total power. It would put the president in supreme command of the army, give the president full executive control and allow the president to appoint a government without the approval of parliament. The parliament would be required to give priority to draft laws presented by the president to parliament. The referendum on the constitution is expected to pass, but with low voter turnout. It is not clear what will happen if the constitution is not passed. Tunisia became a democracy in 2011 as part of the Arab Spring revolutions. Its democratic president and parliamentary form of government have experienced some difficulties. Saied was elected president in 2019 for a five-year term.

