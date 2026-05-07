Tunisia’s Ancient Jewish Pilgrimage Draws Foreign Visitors Back to Djerba

Foreign Jewish pilgrims returned to Tunisia’s Djerba island this week for the annual Lag B’Omer pilgrimage to the ancient El-Ghriba Synagogue, gathering under heavy security from April 30 to May 6 in a cautious revival of one of North Africa’s oldest Jewish traditions after deadly attacks shadowed the site in recent years.

The festival drew about 500 participants, including visitors from France, China, Ivory Coast, and Italy, as well as France’s ambassador to Tunisia. The turnout was modest by historic standards, but meaningful for a pilgrimage that once brought thousands of Jews from Tunisia’s diaspora and beyond to the Mediterranean island.

The El-Ghriba Synagogue, often described as one of Africa’s oldest synagogues, remains a spiritual anchor for Tunisia’s small Jewish community, whose roots in the country stretch back to antiquity. Inside the synagogue, worshippers lit candles, recited prayers, read sacred texts, and placed written wishes on eggs in a sacred cave, part of a local tradition tied to blessing and hope.

Security was visible at every turn. Police checkpoints and barricades controlled access to Djerba, vehicles were searched, identity documents were inspected, and officers were deployed around Hara Seghira and Hara Kebira, the island’s main Jewish neighborhoods.

The caution was no mystery. In 2023, a Tunisian national guardsman killed five people at the synagogue shortly after the pilgrimage, including two French Jewish visitors and three security officers. The synagogue was also struck in 2002 by an al-Qaida truck bombing that killed about 20 people, making El-Ghriba both a symbol of Jewish endurance and a recurring target for terrorists.

This year, the traditional Minara procession returned for the first time since the 2023 shooting. The gold-and-silver pyramid-shaped structure, draped by women with colorful scarves associated with fertility, marriage, and good fortune, was paraded outside to music, singing, and thrown candy before being returned to the synagogue.

“This year’s Ghriba pilgrimage marks a gradual return,” Djerba-born former Tourism Minister René Trabelsi said. “We are returning little by little.”