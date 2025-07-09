Tunisia’s Travel Comeback: 4.3 Million Tourists and Counting

Sun, sea, and a whole lot of travelers: Tunisia welcomed 4.3 million tourists in the first half of 2025, marking an 11% increase over the same stretch last year, according to the Tunisian National Tourism Office. And with tourism revenues topping 3 billion dinars—around US$1 billion—it’s clear the country’s beaches and ancient ruins are once again big business.

“Tourism is now among the top sectors contributing to the inflow of foreign currency into the national economy,” said Mohamed Mehdi Haloui, head of the National Tourism Office, speaking to Mosaique FM. He described the 2025 season so far as “very positive,” and that optimism seems well-founded. The Tourism Ministry expects over 11 million visitors by year’s end, a number that would smash pre-pandemic records.

It’s been a bumpy road getting here. After the devastating 2015 terror attacks and years of COVID-related closures, Tunisia’s tourism industry is finally back in gear. Officials credit the turnaround to improved security, smarter marketing abroad, and a wave of low-cost flights connecting Tunisian cities with Europe’s biggest travel hubs. The return of cruise ships and a jump in desert tourism haven’t hurt, either.

Tourism is more than just a sunny bonus for Tunisia—it contributes roughly 14% of GDP and supports hundreds of thousands of jobs. That makes it a pillar of the country’s economic strategy, especially as the government looks to attract foreign investment and secure financial stability.

“We’re back on the map,” said Haloui, and from the look of the numbers, travelers are circling Tunisia again—this time for all the right reasons.