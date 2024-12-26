This holiday season, give to:

Truth and understanding

The Media Line's intrepid correspondents are in Israel, Gaza, Lebanon, Syria and Pakistan providing first-person reporting.

They all said they cover it.
We see it.

We report with just one agenda: the truth.

Please support TML's boots on the ground.
Donate
The Media Line The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Turkey Allows Pro-Kurdish Party To Visit PKK Leader
Mehmet Ocalan, brother of Abdullah Ocalan, leader of the Kurdish armed organization, Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), who has been imprisoned in Turkey for 25 years, is seen at a demonstration in Diyarbakir. (Mehmet Masum Suer/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Turkey Allows Pro-Kurdish Party To Visit PKK Leader

The Media Line Staff
12/26/2024

Turkey has granted permission for a delegation from the pro-Kurdish DEM Party to visit imprisoned PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan on Imrali Island, the Sabah newspaper reported Thursday. The visit, expected to take place on Thursday or Friday, would be the first of its kind in nearly a decade.

The decision comes amid renewed efforts to address the 40-year conflict between the Turkish state and the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which is designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union. Ocalan, a founding member of the PKK, has been in custody since 1999 and remains a central figure in Kurdish politics.

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

The Sabah report indicates that the initiative follows a proposal from a key ally of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. The move is seen as part of a broader strategy to reignite peace efforts and find a resolution to the decades-long conflict, which has claimed tens of thousands of lives.

Mideast Daily News
Abdullah Ocalan
DEM
Kurdish
Kurdistan Workers Party
PKK
Tayyip Erdogan
Turkey
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods