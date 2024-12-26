Turkey Allows Pro-Kurdish Party To Visit PKK Leader

Turkey has granted permission for a delegation from the pro-Kurdish DEM Party to visit imprisoned PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan on Imrali Island, the Sabah newspaper reported Thursday. The visit, expected to take place on Thursday or Friday, would be the first of its kind in nearly a decade.

The decision comes amid renewed efforts to address the 40-year conflict between the Turkish state and the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which is designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union. Ocalan, a founding member of the PKK, has been in custody since 1999 and remains a central figure in Kurdish politics.

The Sabah report indicates that the initiative follows a proposal from a key ally of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. The move is seen as part of a broader strategy to reignite peace efforts and find a resolution to the decades-long conflict, which has claimed tens of thousands of lives.