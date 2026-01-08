Turkey and Malaysia Launch Strategic Council To Deepen Defense and Trade

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim met Wednesday in Turkey to formally launch a new high-level council meant to turn friendly rhetoric into routine coordination—tightening links in defense, trade, and technology as Ankara pushes deeper into Asia and Kuala Lumpur widens its strategic options.

The first gathering of the Türkiye-Malaysia High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council ended with a joint appearance before reporters and a slate of signed agreements covering higher education, investment, export financing, research, shipbuilding, and information and communication technologies. Erdoğan cast the partnership in pragmatic terms, saying, “Türkiye will continue to assess the joint steps it can take with Malaysia in the defense industry field.”

The council has been in the works since Erdoğan’s February trip to Kuala Lumpur last year, when both leaders agreed to create a standing forum and convene at the top level. Now it arrives as Turkey looks to diversify its diplomatic and economic lanes beyond Europe and the Middle East, and as Southeast Asian states balance ties with larger powers.

Erdoğan pointed to the commercial foundation already in place, describing Malaysia as Turkey’s biggest trading partner in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region and noting the existence of a free trade agreement. He also linked the outreach to Ankara’s regional strategy, saying, “Within the framework of our ‘Back to Asia’ initiative announced in 2019, we attach particular importance to our cooperation with regional countries and ASEAN.”

Anwar echoed the push to broaden the relationship past trade and cited defense cooperation as a key track. On regional diplomacy, he reaffirmed Malaysia’s support for Turkey’s engagement on major issues, including the Palestinian cause and Gaza.