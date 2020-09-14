Donate
Turkey Blames US for Increased Tensions in Mediterranean
Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez poses for a photograph in June 2019 before the drilling ship 'Yavuz' set sail for waters off Cyprus. (Bulent Kilic/AFP/Getty Images)
Uri Cohen
09/14/2020

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry lashed out at the United States on Monday morning, warning that a recently signed memorandum of understanding between the US and the Republic of Cyprus “will not serve peace and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean and will damage the solution” to the ongoing regional conflict. The US should “return to the neutrality policy it traditionally follows” regarding Cyprus, Ankara said, instead of “disrupt[ing] the balance between the two peoples on the island and increase[ing] the tension” in the area. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Cyprus over the weekend, reiterating American support for the southern, pro-Greece part of the island and expressing Washington’s dismay with Turkish actions in area waters. Earlier, he promised that the US would deepen its military cooperation with Nicosia. Decades of friction between Greece and Turkey over territory and maritime rights flared up over the past year after Ankara began sending survey vessels to the waters around Cyprus in a search for deposits of natural gas. There have been several near-skirmishes between Greece and Turkey over the matter.

