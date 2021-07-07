Turkey Circumvents US Sanctions by Building Its Own Vertical Launching System

When the American Lockheed Martin Corporation was unable to complete the job it had promised Ankara – building a vertical missile launching system for the Turkish Navy – because of American sanctions imposed in response to Turkey’s purchase of Russia’s S-400 anti-missile defensive system, Ankara responded with the determination to build its own vertical launcher. With the January 2021 launch of the TCG Istanbul, the lead Turkish I-class frigate, the question of who would replace the US company was answered. Defense News reports that the Turkish missile manufacturer Roketsan is developing the nation’s indigenous answer to the American move. The system, capable of launching Turkey’s homegrown variety of missiles, will be ready to go by the time the I-class frigate enters service in 2023.