The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Turkey Discovers Armed Mines From War in Ukraine Floating Off Coast
An aerial view of the Bosphorus off the coast of Turkey. (Sergey Ashmarin)
Mideast Daily News
mines
Turkey
Black Sea
Russo-Ukrainian War

Turkey Discovers Armed Mines From War in Ukraine Floating Off Coast

Marcy Oster
03/28/2022

Turkey on Monday found a mine floating off of its coast near Bulgaria and Turkish defense officials were working to defuse it. It is the second mine deployed by Ukraine in the Black Sea to halt the advance of Russian troops to be discovered floating off of Turkey’s coast in three days. The mines, which reportedly became unmoored due to storms, could drift as far as the Bosporus and the Mediterranean Sea, Russia warned, according to Al Jazeera. Turkey stopped sea traffic in the area of the Bosporus on Saturday after a fisherman reported seeing a mine at the entrance of the strait near Istanbul. The mine was defused and the strait reopened. Russia has said that the mines are old and “dilapidated,” and may lack a safety measure that prevents them from exploding if they become dislodged from their cables. Meanwhile, Russia’s Kremlin announced on Monday that peace talks could begin in Turkey as early as Tuesday at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The talks will not at this stage be attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin or Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, however.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.