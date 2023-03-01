Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Turkey Fines TikTok for Allowing User Data To Be Used Unlawfully
Illustrative: The TikTok social media platform
Mideast Daily News
Turkey
TikTok
fines

Turkey Fines TikTok for Allowing User Data To Be Used Unlawfully

The Media Line Staff
03/01/2023

Turkey has fined the social media platform TikTok 1.75 million lira, or $93,000 for not protecting its users from unlawful use of their data. The decision to issue the fine, announced Wednesday by Turkey’s Personal Data Protection Board, or KVKK, was taken against the platform for “not taking all necessary measures to ensure the appropriate level of security to prevent unlawful processing of personal data.” Turkey has the ninth most users of TikTok in the world, with some 30 million accounts, Reuters reported, citing data from Statista. The data protection board said in a statement that TikTok should translate its Terms of Service into the Turkish language and update its privacy and cookies policy texts in line with the country’s regulations. Access to TikTok was limited in Turkey in the days following the massive earthquake last month, as well as to other social media platforms; while the government said it was due to technical problems, the internet-monitoring group NetBlocks suggested that it was due to government censorship. Government institutions in Europe and Canada have banned TikTok from the phones of their staff members, and the United States is considering a bill giving President Joe Biden the power to ban TikTok.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.