Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Turkey Holds High-Stakes Elections Amid Economic Crisis, Earthquake Aftermath
Voters cast their ballots for presidential and parliamentary elections at a polling station in Istanbul, Turkey on May 14, 2023. (Yasin Akgul/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Turkey
Elections
economic crisis
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Kemal Kilicdaroglu

Turkey Holds High-Stakes Elections Amid Economic Crisis, Earthquake Aftermath

Steven Ganot
05/14/2023

Turkish citizens head to the polls on May 14 to vote in the most consequential presidential and parliamentary elections since the country’s first fair multiparty vote in 1950. The elections take place amid a cost-of-living crisis with inflation peaking at 85% in October and the aftermath of February’s earthquakes that claimed over 50,000 lives.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in power since 2003, faces opposition from Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, who pledges further democratization and to address economic mismanagement. The elections are the second under the presidential system, which consolidated power in Erdoğan’s hands.

Recent polls show Kılıçdaroğlu leading Erdoğan in the presidential race, but the latter’s Justice and Development (AK) party is predicted to be the largest party in the Grand National Assembly. The withdrawal of a fourth presidential candidate, Muharrem İnce, is expected to yield more votes for Kılıçdaroğlu.

The elections will determine both the president and 600 members of parliament for five years. Turkey’s 81 provinces serve as electoral constituencies, with 60.7 million eligible voters across 87 electoral districts. Some 1.8 million Turkish citizens living abroad have already cast their ballots.

Political parties have formed alliances for the elections, allowing smaller parties under the 7% national vote threshold to enter parliament.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.