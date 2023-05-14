Turkey Holds High-Stakes Elections Amid Economic Crisis, Earthquake Aftermath

Turkish citizens head to the polls on May 14 to vote in the most consequential presidential and parliamentary elections since the country’s first fair multiparty vote in 1950. The elections take place amid a cost-of-living crisis with inflation peaking at 85% in October and the aftermath of February’s earthquakes that claimed over 50,000 lives.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in power since 2003, faces opposition from Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, who pledges further democratization and to address economic mismanagement. The elections are the second under the presidential system, which consolidated power in Erdoğan’s hands.

Recent polls show Kılıçdaroğlu leading Erdoğan in the presidential race, but the latter’s Justice and Development (AK) party is predicted to be the largest party in the Grand National Assembly. The withdrawal of a fourth presidential candidate, Muharrem İnce, is expected to yield more votes for Kılıçdaroğlu.

The elections will determine both the president and 600 members of parliament for five years. Turkey’s 81 provinces serve as electoral constituencies, with 60.7 million eligible voters across 87 electoral districts. Some 1.8 million Turkish citizens living abroad have already cast their ballots.

Political parties have formed alliances for the elections, allowing smaller parties under the 7% national vote threshold to enter parliament.