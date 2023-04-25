Turkey Imposes 130% Tariff on Grain Imports

Turkey has imposed a 130% tariff on wheat, corn, and other grain imports, according to a presidential decision published in the Official Gazette on Tuesday. The move came after some European Union countries banned grain imports from Ukraine. However, some traders believe the decision is mainly to safeguard the country’s agricultural sector ahead of the May 14 elections. The new import tariff will be imposed from May 1 and will replace a previous regulation that had no import tax until April 30. Turkey’s wheat and barley harvest starts in May. Turkey had previously reduced import duties on grains and other agricultural products after the pandemic but stopped them a year ago. The government has recently announced large energy and infrastructure projects ahead of the upcoming election, which opinion polls suggest could see President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan lose after two decades in power.