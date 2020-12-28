Turkey Launches Attack on Kurdish Troops in Syria, Kills 15

While the deadly civil war in Syria continues to wind down, some parts of the ravaged land remain just as bloody as ever, as on Sunday continued skirmishes between Turkish troops and Kurdish forces led to the deaths of at least 15 Kurdish soldiers. Ankara claimed its “heroic commandos” pre-emptively killed the 15 “terrorists” belonging to the Kurdish YPG group while they were attempting to infiltrate the Turkish-held territory in northeastern Syria. Last year, Ankara launched an offensive to capture large swaths of Syrian lands near the countries’ mutual border, in an attempt to root out local Kurdish forces who it blames for coordinating terror attacks with the Turkey-based Kurdish PKK movement. The operation was condemned and eventually halted by Russia, which backs Syrian President Bashar Assad, and the United States, which had backed the Kurdish soldiers fighting ISIS in Syria before abruptly pulling out. Over the past week, close to 10,000 people have fled their homes near the border as Turkish bombardments have wreaked havoc on the area. The near-decadelong Syrian crisis has caused half a million deaths and left nearly 13 million displaced.