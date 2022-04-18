Turkey Launches Offensive Against Kurdish Forces in Northern Iraq

Turkey on Sunday night launched a new air and ground offensive, called Operation Claw Lock, against Kurdish forces in northern Iraq, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Monday. The Defense Ministry claimed that the operation was a response to a large-scale attack that the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) was allegedly planning. Commando units and special forces backed by unmanned aerial vehicles and attack helicopters are pounding PKK hideouts in the Metina, Zap, and Avashin-Basyan regions in northern Iraq, Akar said. Ankara and its Western allies consider the PKK, which has fought an insurgency against Turkey since 1984, to be a terrorist group. The Turkish military routinely attacks PKK bases and training camps in the Sinjar region of Iraq and along Iraq’s mountainous border with Turkey. “Our heroic pilots successfully struck shelters, caves, tunnels, and ammunition depots belonging to the terrorist organization,” Akar said.