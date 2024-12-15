Donate
Turkey Offers Support to New Syrian Government, Prioritizes Security Concerns
Turkish Minister of National Defense Yasar Guler in Ankara, Turkiye on November 14, 2024. (Utku Ucrak/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The Media Line Staff
12/15/2024

Turkey’s Defense Minister Yasar Guler stated on Sunday that the new Syrian administration should be given a chance to govern following their constructive messages. He also announced Turkey’s readiness to provide military training if requested. These remarks come a week after Syrian rebels toppled President Bashar al-Assad, ending a 13-year civil war.

Speaking to reporters in Ankara, Guler highlighted the new administration’s commitment to respecting international institutions. “In their first statement, the new administration announced that it would respect government institutions, the United Nations, and other organizations. We think they should be given a chance,” Guler said.

Turkey has reopened its embassy in Damascus and indicated a willingness to reevaluate its military presence in Syria. Since 2016, Ankara has conducted four military operations in northern Syria, citing national security threats, and maintains several thousand troops in key towns.

Guler reiterated Turkey’s priority of eliminating the Kurdish YPG militia, which it considers a terrorist organization linked to the PKK. “The PKK/YPG terrorist organization in Syria will be eliminated sooner or later,” he stated, emphasizing that foreign fighters would leave Syria while Syrian members must disarm.

