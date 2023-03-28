Turkey Summons French Ambassador Over Recognition of Kurdish Groups

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry summoned the French ambassador to Turkey on Monday to express outrage over the French Senate’s decision to award medals of honor to members of two Syrian Kurdish groups that Turkey considers to be terroristic. The Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YGP) and Women’s Protection Units (YPJ) are affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which Turkey, the US, and the European Union classify as a terrorist organization.

Despite France’s vocal opposition to Turkey’s military incursions into Syria, Ankara demanded that French authorities provide support for the protection of Turkey’s borders and people, and show solidarity in line with the spirit of alliance. Turkish officials also warned that France’s recognition of the Kurdish armed groups in Syria would only further inflame tensions between Ankara and Paris.

While the YPG and YPJ have been crucial in the fight against the Islamic State group, their ties to the PKK have led to tension with Turkey. The French Senate’s decision to recognize these groups highlights the ongoing debate over the role of Kurdish forces in the region. As the conflict in Syria continues, it’s unlikely that Turkey and France will see eye-to-eye on the issue any time soon.