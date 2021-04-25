Turkey Summons US Ambassador Over Recognition of Armenian Genocide 

A day after US President Joe Biden recognized as genocide the 1915-1917 killing of some 1.5 million Ottoman Armenians, Turkey’s Foreign Ministry summoned US Ambassador to Turkey David Satterfield to condemn the announcement. The ministry said in a statement that the recognition did not have a legal leg to stand on in international law and that it “has hurt the Turkish people, opening a wound that will be hard to fix in our relations.” The recognition fulfills a promise Biden made on the campaign trail, which had also been made by previous candidates who never followed through when they became president. In 2019, both houses of Congress passed historic nonbinding resolutions recognizing the genocide, infuriating Turkey’s government. President Biden and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan have yet to speak since the January 20 inauguration.