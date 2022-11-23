Turkey To Establish Security Zone Along Syrian Border: Erdoğan

Turkey has launched air and ground attacks in northern Syria and northern Iraq, with the intention of establishing a security zone along the Turkish-Syrian border.

“While we continue our aerial operations without interruption, we will ride on top of the terrorists on the ground at the most convenient time for us,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told lawmakers in the Turkish parliament on Wednesday. “Our determination to secure all our southern borders – from Hatay to Hakkari [provinces] – with a security strip is stronger today than ever before. We have already formed part of this strip with cross-border operations,” the president said.

Erdoğan vowed to remove Kurdish People’s Defense Units (YPG) forces from the Tell Rifaat, Manbij, and Ayn al-Arab regions in northern Syria in order to complete the rest of the security zone.

The Turkish armed forces are determined to carry out “necessary activities to implement” this strategy of eliminating threats across Turkey’s borders, he added.

Despite Turkey’s intention to carve a security zone out of Syria’s territory, it would respect the territorial integrity of Iraq and Syria and not threaten their governments, Erdoğan said.

Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said the Turkish military had hit nearly 500 Kurdish targets across Iraq and Syria as part of its offensive. “So far 471 targets have been struck and 254 terrorists were neutralized in the operation,” Akar said.

The aerial campaign, dubbed “Operation Claw-Sword,” was launched after a bombing in Turkey’s largest city Istanbul on November 13 that killed at least six people and injured another 81. The Turkish police detained a Syrian woman named Ahlam Albashir who, the police said, admitted to taking orders from the YPG. Ankara considers the YPG to be the Syrian branch of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, an armed group that Turkey, the US, and the European Union say is a terrorist organization.