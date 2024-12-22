Turkey Warns of Action if Syria Fails To Address Kurdish Militias

Turkey will take all necessary measures to ensure its national security if Syria’s new administration fails to address its concerns over US-backed Kurdish groups, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Saturday.

Ankara views the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), led by the Kurdish YPG militia, as an extension of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which has waged a decades-long insurgency in Turkey and is classified as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU.

Hostilities have increased since the fall of Bashar al-Assad less than two weeks ago. Turkey and its allied Syrian forces seized the city of Manbij from the SDF on December 9, further pressuring the Kurdish factions.

Fidan said Turkey’s preference is for the new Syrian administration to address the issue while respecting Syria’s territorial integrity. However, he warned, “If it doesn’t happen, we have to protect our own national security,” adding that Turkey is prepared to use military force if necessary.

Responding to SDF Commander Mazloum Abdi’s remarks on negotiating with Ankara, Fidan urged the SDF to seek resolutions with Damascus, citing a “new reality” under Syria’s post-Assad leadership.

Turkey has launched multiple cross-border offensives against the YPG-led SDF in northern Syria and has called on the US to cease support for the group. The SDF played a key role in defeating ISIS, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently warned of a potential resurgence of the Islamist group.