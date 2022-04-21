Turkey Will Bar Syrian Refugees From Visiting Home Country for Eid

Turkey will bar Syrian refugees from visiting their home country for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Syrians currently living in Turkey will not be allowed to visit areas in northern Syria under the control of Turkish-backed Syrian rebel groups, which are considered safe for the religious festival, Turkey’s Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu announced. Syrian refugees in Turkey who were planning on going home for the three-day festival received text messages informing them that their permits to visit Syria were canceled, The New Arab reported. Meanwhile, dozens of Syrian refugees have crossed the border to their home country in recent days for the holy month. Syrians have been allowed to visit their country during the holiday in previous years. About 3.7 million Syrian refugees live in Turkey. They have come under increasing discrimination and hostility by Turkey in recent months, according to the report.