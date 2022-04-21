The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Turkey Will Bar Syrian Refugees From Visiting Home Country for Eid
The Syria–Turkey border; on the left is the Autonomous Administration of North East Syria (AANES). (William John Gauthier/Wikimedia Commons)
Mideast Daily News
Turkey
Syrian refugees in Turkey
Eid

Turkey Will Bar Syrian Refugees From Visiting Home Country for Eid

The Media Line Staff
04/21/2022

Turkey will bar Syrian refugees from visiting their home country for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Syrians currently living in Turkey will not be allowed to visit areas in northern Syria under the control of Turkish-backed Syrian rebel groups, which are considered safe for the religious festival, Turkey’s Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu announced. Syrian refugees in Turkey who were planning on going home for the three-day festival received text messages informing them that their permits to visit Syria were canceled, The New Arab reported. Meanwhile, dozens of Syrian refugees have crossed the border to their home country in recent days for the holy month.  Syrians have been allowed to visit their country during the holiday in previous years. About 3.7 million Syrian refugees live in Turkey. They have come under increasing discrimination and hostility by Turkey in recent months, according to the report.

