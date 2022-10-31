Turkey Working To Convince Russia To Continue Black Sea Grain Initiative

Turkish President Tayyip Recep Erdogan said that his country will work to convince Russia to continue to participate in the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which allows grain exports to the rest of the world. Russia suspended the agreement, brokered in July by Turkey and the United Nations, over the weekend after drone attacks on Russia’s Black Sea fleet in Crimea which Russia blames on Ukraine. The agreement has enabled some nine million tons of Ukrainian grain to be exported and helped to ease the global food crisis brought about by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February. The agreement was due to be renewed on November 19. “Even if Russia behaves hesitantly because it didn’t receive the same benefits, we will continue decisively our efforts to serve humanity,” Erdogan said in a speech on Monday. “Our effort to deliver this wheat to countries facing the threat of starvation is evident. With the joint mechanism that we established in Istanbul, we contributed to the relief of a global food crisis,” he also said. Russia and Ukraine are among the world’s largest exporters of grain.