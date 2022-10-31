Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Turkey Working To Convince Russia To Continue Black Sea Grain Initiative
Wheat fields in midsummer in the Lviv Oblast in Ukraine, in July 2012. (Raimond Spekking via Wikimedia Commons)
Mideast Daily News
Turkey
Russia-Ukraine
wheat

Turkey Working To Convince Russia To Continue Black Sea Grain Initiative

The Media Line Staff
10/31/2022

Turkish President Tayyip Recep Erdogan said that his country will work to convince Russia to continue to participate in the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which allows grain exports to the rest of the world. Russia suspended the agreement, brokered in July by Turkey and the United Nations, over the weekend after drone attacks on Russia’s Black Sea fleet in Crimea which Russia blames on Ukraine. The agreement has enabled some nine million tons of Ukrainian grain to be exported and helped to ease the global food crisis brought about by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February. The agreement was due to be renewed on November 19. “Even if Russia behaves hesitantly because it didn’t receive the same benefits, we will continue decisively our efforts to serve humanity,” Erdogan said in a speech on Monday. “Our effort to deliver this wheat to countries facing the threat of starvation is evident. With the joint mechanism that we established in Istanbul, we contributed to the relief of a global food crisis,” he also said. Russia and Ukraine are among the world’s largest exporters of grain.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.