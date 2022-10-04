Turkey’s First Lady Hosts Wife of Ukraine’s Zelenskyy, Launches Turkish-made Ship for Ukraine’s Navy

Emine Erdoğan, Turkey’s first lady, hosted Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska in Istanbul on Sunday. Zelenska, the wife of Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, visited Turkey to show appreciation for the country’s medical assistance to Ukrainians and for hosting 1,300 Ukrainian children orphaned since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February. Zelenska also asked Erdoğan for support in providing ambulances and baby incubators to her country and called on Turkey to take in another 200 children with special needs and assist in their evacuation. During the visit, Zelenska also launched a Turkish-made ship that is set to join Ukraine’s navy as it works to turn back Russia. She praised the “strong leadership and diplomatic skills” of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in negotiating the Black Sea maritime corridor for Ukraine to export its grain to the rest of the world, the Anadolu Agency reported. The Turkish first lady said Ankara would maintain its long-time diplomatic efforts for peace.