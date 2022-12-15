Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Turkey’s Baykar Announces Maiden Flight of Kizilelma Fighter Drone
The second prototype of the Kizilelma fight drone, showcased at Teknofest 2022, Sept. 1, 2022. (Baykar/Creative Commons)
Mideast Daily News
Drone
Turkey

Turkey’s Baykar Announces Maiden Flight of Kizilelma Fighter Drone

Steven Ganot
12/15/2022

Turkish defense company Baykar Technology announced that its Kizilelma fighter drone carried out its first flight, ahead of schedule, on Wednesday.

Kizilelma, which means “red apple” in Turkish, is officially known as the National Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle System. It can carry a 1.5-ton payload and has a combat range of 930 km (580 miles) on internal fuel, according to company-issued technical specifications. The current prototype has a cruising speed of 0.6 Mach (457 mph) and can reach maximum speeds of 0.9 Mach (680 mph) but a future version, Kizilelma-B, will fly at supersonic speeds.

Baykar said the aircraft will be capable of taking off and landing on short-runway aircraft carriers, including the Turkish Navy’s amphibious assault ship TCG Anadolu. It will be operable in tandem with piloted aircraft and able to carry out air-to-air missiles.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.