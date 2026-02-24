Turkey’s Solar and Wind Capacity Hits One-Third of Power Grid as 2035 Target Looms

Turkey’s push to remake its power grid picked up fresh momentum this week, as new government data showed solar and wind now make up roughly one-third of the country’s installed electricity capacity—a milestone Ankara is using to sell a much larger expansion plan focused on energy security and lower fuel imports.

The Energy and Natural Resources Ministry said Monday that Turkey’s total installed electricity capacity reached 123,284 megawatts by the end of January. Solar and wind accounted for 40,689 megawatts, or about 33% of the total, reflecting years of investment that have turned renewables into a central pillar of the country’s generation mix.

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said the government wants to scale that footprint dramatically over the next decade. “The government aims to increase combined solar and wind capacity to 120,000 megawatts by 2035,” Bayraktar said, describing current levels as roughly a third of the long-term target.

The expansion fits a broader regional trend: Countries across the Middle East and Mediterranean are racing to add renewable power as electricity demand rises, energy markets remain volatile, and governments look for ways to cushion economies from price shocks. For Turkey, the stakes are also strategic. Bayraktar said the plan is designed to “diversify its energy mix, enhance supply security and cut dependence on imported fossil fuels,” goals that carry added weight for a country that imports much of its oil and natural gas.

Ankara is also leaning on foreign investment to speed construction. Last week, Turkey and Saudi Arabia signed agreements to build solar power plants in central and southern Turkey, with a total investment of $2 billion.

Bayraktar said those projects, carried out under intergovernmental agreements, will help lift installed capacity and reinforce supply security—turning headline numbers into new generation on the ground as Turkey tries to move from targets to turbines and panels.