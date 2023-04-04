Donate
Turkish Baby Reunited With Mother 2 Months After Massive Earthquake
Baby Vetin Begdas is reunited with her mother, Yasemin, in Adana, Turkey nearly two months after they were separated during the massive February 6 earthquake in southern Turkey. (Screenshot: Twitter)
Mideast Daily News
Turkey-Syria earthquake

The Media Line Staff
04/04/2023

A Turkish woman and her 3½-month-old baby girl were reunited in southern Turkey nearly two months after the earthquake that struck southern Turkey and northern Syria killed over 56,000 people. The baby, named Vetin Begdas – whom health officials have been calling Gizem, or “Mystery,” was pulled out of the rubble of a building five days after it collapsed in the February 6 earthquake. The baby was reunited with her mother, Yasemin Begdas, at a hospital in the Turkish city of Adana after DNA tests proved that she was her daughter. The baby’s father and two brothers died in the quake. “Vetin is now our baby too,” said Turkey’s Family and Social Services Minister Derya Yanik, who also said that the baby will always have the ministry’s support.

