Turkish Basketball Star Enes Kanter Freedom Runs Coexistence Camp in Jerusalem
Turkish-American basketball player Enes Kanter Freedom at the United Nations Office in Geneva on April 5, 2022. (Fabrice Coffrin/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Enes Kanter Freedom
Basketball
coexistence

The Media Line Staff
08/01/2022

Turkish basketball star Enes Kanter Freedom is in Jerusalem for his Enes Freedom Basketball Camp, which promotes coexistence. The center for the NBA’s Boston Celtics arrived late last week at the Jerusalem International YMCA sport center, where both Arab and Jewish teenagers are participating in the camp. On Sunday, Freedom visited the al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem, tweeting: “As Salamu Alaykum from Al-Aqsa and Qubbat As-Sakhrah to all my Muslim brothers and sisters around the world.” Other posts on his social media feeds show Freedom meeting Israeli politicians and activists, as well as playing basketball with the teens in his camp. “Today for the first time ever, I had a basketball camp in Jerusalem. Muslims, Jews, Christians, ISRAELI and PALESTINIAN kids came together to talk one language, PEACE!” he also tweeted. The camp, which is conducted in English, is being run with the assistance of Tamir Goodman, an American-Israeli former professional basketball player and now coach, nicknamed the Jewish Jordan.

