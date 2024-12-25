Turkish Forces Strike Kurdish Groups in Syria and Iraq, 21 Killed

The Turkish military killed 21 Kurdish fighters in operations conducted in northern Syria and Iraq on Wednesday, according to a statement from the Turkish Defense Ministry. The strikes targeted members of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and Syrian Kurdish YPG, both classified as terrorist groups by Ankara.

The ministry reported that 20 individuals were killed in northern Syria as they prepared to launch an attack, while one was killed in northern Iraq. “Our operations will continue effectively and resolutely,” the statement said.

The PKK, which has waged an armed campaign against Turkey since 1984, is also designated as a terrorist organization by the European Union and the United States. Turkey considers the YPG, a leading faction within the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), as an extension of the PKK. Following the recent fall of Syrian President Bashar Assad, Ankara has insisted that the YPG disband, stating that it has no role in Syria’s future.

These operations come amid ongoing hostilities in northeastern Syria between Turkey-backed Syrian factions and the YPG. Ankara frequently conducts airstrikes and ground operations against PKK bases in northern Iraq, aiming to eliminate what it perceives as threats to its security.