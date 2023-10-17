The Media Line
Turkish Foreign Minister Proposes Guarantor Formula for Israel-Palestine Peace
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London, June 21, 2023. (Chuck Kennedy/US State Department)
Mideast Daily News
Turkey
Hakan Fidan
guarantor formula
Israeli-Palestinian conflict
two-state solution

Turkish Foreign Minister Proposes Guarantor Formula for Israel-Palestine Peace

Steven Ganot
10/17/2023

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan proposed a “guarantor formula” as a path to lasting peace in the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, according to statements made to state-run TRT broadcaster. Fidan emphasized that a permanent resolution should involve guarantors from multiple countries, including Turkey, to ensure the implementation of any peace agreement reached between Israel and the Palestinians.

The foreign minister also stated that the international community should encourage Israel to accept a two-state solution, and added that Turkey had communicated its views to relevant parties. Fidan’s remarks come after a phone conversation he had on Monday with Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau of Hamas, where the release of hostages was discussed.

