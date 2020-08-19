Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Mideast Daily News
Turkey
Venezuela
Mevlut Cavusoglu
Nicolas Maduro
Hugo Chavez

Turkish Foreign Minister Visits Venezuela, Promises Support of Maduro

Uri Cohen
08/19/2020

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu arrived in Venezuela on Tuesday with a planeload of coronavirus testing kits, as Ankara attempts to strengthen its ties with the socialist South American country crumbling under the weight of the pandemic and prior economic woes. Çavuşoğlu met with his Venezuelan counterpart Jorge Arreaza as well as with President Nicolás Maduro. “Neither sanctions, nor a blockade, nor any type of situation will prevent us from deepening our economic and commercial relationships,” Arreaza promised following his meeting with the Turkish diplomat. Since succeeding President Hugo Chávez in 2013, Maduro’s government has overseen a historic economic collapse, with currency devaluations, international sanctions and massive food shortages wreaking havoc on the oil rich country, causing widespread malnutrition and forcing millions to flee. Many countries in America and Europe have refused to recognize Maduro as the legitimate ruler of Venezuela following reports of fraudulent elections and human rights violations, while countries such as Iran, Russia, Cuba and Turkey have remained by the embattled leader’s side.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.