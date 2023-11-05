Turkish Leader Outlines Vision for Gaza, Writes off Netanyahu as Partner

In a statement on Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed his vision for Gaza’s future following the Israel-Hamas conflict. President Erdoğan envisions Gaza as part of “an independent, sovereign Palestinian state,” adhering to the 1967 borders with east Jerusalem as its capital. His comments were reported by the semiofficial Anadolu Agency upon his return from Kazakhstan.

Highlighting Turkey’s strained relations with Israel, Erdoğan said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not someone Turkey can work with following the military actions in the Gaza Strip. “Netanyahu is no longer someone we can talk to. We have written him off,” the Turkish president said.

Despite this, he acknowledged the necessity of maintaining diplomatic communication, indicating ongoing discussions between Turkish and Israeli officials.

Erdoğan underscored Turkey’s commitment to achieving lasting peace between Israel and Palestine and affirmed Turkey’s continued efforts to this end.