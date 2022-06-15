The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Turkish National Airlines Rebrands as ‘Türkiye Hava Yolları’
(Nabil Molinari via Flickr)
Mideast Daily News
Turkish Airlines
Türkiye

Turkish National Airlines Rebrands as ‘Türkiye Hava Yolları’

The Media Line Staff
06/15/2022

Turkey’s national airline will now be known as Türkiye Hava Yolları, instead of Turkish Airlines. The change announced on Tuesday comes days after Turkey requested its official name at the United Nations be changed to “Türkiye.” Hava Yolları means airlines in Turkish. “Turkey no longer exists. It is Türkiye,” Erdogan said on Tuesday at an official ceremony launching a national communications satellite. He announced the change in the airlines name during the same speech. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in December 2021 released a memorandum that asked the public to use Türkiye to describe the country in every language, calling it “the best representation and expression of the Turkish people’s culture, civilization and values,” and laying the groundwork for this month’s official change. As part of the rebranding, “Made in Türkiye” is being placed on all exported products.

Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
