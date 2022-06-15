Turkish National Airlines Rebrands as ‘Türkiye Hava Yolları’

Turkey’s national airline will now be known as Türkiye Hava Yolları, instead of Turkish Airlines. The change announced on Tuesday comes days after Turkey requested its official name at the United Nations be changed to “Türkiye.” Hava Yolları means airlines in Turkish. “Turkey no longer exists. It is Türkiye,” Erdogan said on Tuesday at an official ceremony launching a national communications satellite. He announced the change in the airlines name during the same speech. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in December 2021 released a memorandum that asked the public to use Türkiye to describe the country in every language, calling it “the best representation and expression of the Turkish people’s culture, civilization and values,” and laying the groundwork for this month’s official change. As part of the rebranding, “Made in Türkiye” is being placed on all exported products.