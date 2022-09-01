The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Turkish Pop Singer Under Arrest for Joke About Religious Schools
Turkish pop singer Gülşen Çolakoğlu. (Twitter)
Mideast Daily News
Turkey
singer
house arrest

Turkish Pop Singer Under Arrest for Joke About Religious Schools

The Media Line Staff
09/01/2022

A Turkish pop singer is under house arrest in Istanbul after making a joke about religious schools in Turkey. Gülşen Çolakoğlu, was first jailed last week ahead of her trial on charges of “inciting or insulting the public to hatred and enmity.” The singer, known as Gülşen, 46, is known for her revealing outfits and support for LGBTQ rights. The charges are believed to be related to comments Gülşen made during a concert in April when she said that one of the musicians “graduated from İmam Hatip (religious schools). That’s where his pervert side comes from.” Her statement was caught on video and circulated on social media. The schools teach children to be Muslim preachers. She later tweeted that her comments were a joke and apologized to anyone she offended with them. “I made a joke with my colleagues, with whom I have worked for many years in the business. It has been published by people who aim to polarize society,” she said.

