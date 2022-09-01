Turkish Pop Singer Under Arrest for Joke About Religious Schools

A Turkish pop singer is under house arrest in Istanbul after making a joke about religious schools in Turkey. Gülşen Çolakoğlu, was first jailed last week ahead of her trial on charges of “inciting or insulting the public to hatred and enmity.” The singer, known as Gülşen, 46, is known for her revealing outfits and support for LGBTQ rights. The charges are believed to be related to comments Gülşen made during a concert in April when she said that one of the musicians “graduated from İmam Hatip (religious schools). That’s where his pervert side comes from.” Her statement was caught on video and circulated on social media. The schools teach children to be Muslim preachers. She later tweeted that her comments were a joke and apologized to anyone she offended with them. “I made a joke with my colleagues, with whom I have worked for many years in the business. It has been published by people who aim to polarize society,” she said.