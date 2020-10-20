Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

For those observing, may we wish you a healthy, safe, and sweet 5781.

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Turkish Post in Syria To Be Evacuated
A damaged sign is pictured in front of a Turkish observation post (background) in the town of Morek in the northern countryside of Hama province on August 24, 2019. (Maher Al Mounes/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Turkey
Syria
Evacuation
Bashar al-Assad

Turkish Post in Syria To Be Evacuated

Uri Cohen
10/20/2020

Turkey will pull its troops from one of its more isolated military bases in northern Syria, as part of a general repositioning it plans to carry out in the war-torn country. The army post in the town of Morek was last year surrounded by Syrian government troops, following their ongoing fighting against rebel forces backed by Ankara. Turkey’s reshuffling is seen as part of an attempt to consolidate the front lines agreed to in the March cease-fire pact it reached with Russia. After the outbreak of civil war in Syria, Turkey backed the rebels who sought to overthrow dictator Bashar al-Assad. But the Syrian strongman, propped up by Russian and Iranian money, weapons and soldiers, managed to drive back opposition fighters who once threatened to conquer Damascus, confining them to small pockets in the county’s northwest.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.