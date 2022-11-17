Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Turkish Televangelist Sentenced to 8,658 Years in Jail
Adnan Oktar, surrounded by some of his admiring followers. (Screenshot: YouTube)
Mideast Daily News
cult
Turkey

Turkish Televangelist Sentenced to 8,658 Years in Jail

The Media Line Staff
11/17/2022

A Muslim televangelist in Turkey has been sentenced to 8,658 years in jail in a retrial after his original sentence was overturned. Adnan Oktar had initially been sentenced by a lower court to 1,075 years in prison. The flamboyant preacher was charged with directing a terrorist organization, sexual abuse, depriving someone of their liberty, blackmail, money laundering, and espionage. Oktar has been accused of running a sex cult, and he broadcast his online television talk show surrounded by heavily made-up young women wearing revealing clothing and declaring their devotion to him as he preached creationism and conservative values. Several of those women have said that Oktar sexually assaulted them and that he forced them to take contraceptive pills; some 69,000 contraceptive pills were found by police on his properties at the time of his arrest. Among the books he published under the pen name Harun Yahya were those featuring antisemitic conspiracy theories and Holocaust denial, including the 1996 book titled “The Holocaust Lie.” He later renounced those books. The court also sentenced 10 other suspects to 8,658 years in prison each, the Anadolu news agency reported.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.