Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Turkish Television Series on Netflix Raises Profile of Country’s Jewish Community
Mideast Daily News
Turkey
Ladino

Turkish Television Series on Netflix Raises Profile of Country’s Jewish Community

Marcy Oster
11/11/2021

A Turkish limited television series now streaming on Netflix has taken Israelis and Jews around the world by storm. “The Club,” which is set in Istanbul in the 1950s and is performed in Turkish and Ladino,  a Judeo-Spanish language, is directed by Zeynep Günay Tan, who also helmed the film “Bride of Istanbul” that Israelis went gaga over in 2018. The show has “opened a Pandora’s box in Turkey over the recent history of discrimination toward the country’s Jewish community,” Arab News reported. This includes the wealth tax that Turkey imposed on non-Muslims in 1942 that was 20 times higher than on Muslims, and led tens of thousands of Jews to leave Turkey, as well as landing hundreds more in labor camps where many died. Most viewers of the show in Turkey did not recognize the Ladino used in the show, despite the fact that Ladino was in the not too distant past the mother tongue of Jews in Turkey. The Jewish population in Turkey currently sits at about 14,000, according to some estimates, though others place the number much lower.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.