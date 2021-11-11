Turkish Television Series on Netflix Raises Profile of Country’s Jewish Community

A Turkish limited television series now streaming on Netflix has taken Israelis and Jews around the world by storm. “The Club,” which is set in Istanbul in the 1950s and is performed in Turkish and Ladino, a Judeo-Spanish language, is directed by Zeynep Günay Tan, who also helmed the film “Bride of Istanbul” that Israelis went gaga over in 2018. The show has “opened a Pandora’s box in Turkey over the recent history of discrimination toward the country’s Jewish community,” Arab News reported. This includes the wealth tax that Turkey imposed on non-Muslims in 1942 that was 20 times higher than on Muslims, and led tens of thousands of Jews to leave Turkey, as well as landing hundreds more in labor camps where many died. Most viewers of the show in Turkey did not recognize the Ladino used in the show, despite the fact that Ladino was in the not too distant past the mother tongue of Jews in Turkey. The Jewish population in Turkey currently sits at about 14,000, according to some estimates, though others place the number much lower.