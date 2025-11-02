Tutankhamun Takes Center Stage at Cairo’s New Mega-Museum

Egypt opened the Grand Egyptian Museum on Saturday with a pageant on the Giza Plateau, where President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi cut the ribbon before delegations from 79 countries. The government pitched the long-awaited complex—two decades in the making—as a new anchor for tourism and a modern showcase for the country’s ancient past.

In his address, el-Sisi called the inauguration “a living testament to the genius of the Egyptian people,” adding: “The Egyptian people were and still are builders of civilizations, creators of glory, and messengers of peace.” Officials describe the Grand Egyptian Museum as the world’s largest museum devoted to a single civilization, spanning nearly 500,000 square meters and ultimately housing more than 100,000 artifacts.

The star draw is the complete funerary assemblage of Tutankhamun—5,992 pieces, including the gold mask and two coffins—on public display together for the first time since the tomb’s discovery in 1922. The hilltop site offers sweeping views toward the pyramids and the Sphinx, linking the new institution to Cairo’s most famous skyline.

The ceremony featured orchestral music, a light show, and fireworks, setting the stage for the public opening on Nov. 4. Mohamed Ismail Khaled, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, said the museum “will completely change the map of cultural tourism in Egypt and significantly aid the tourism industry.” Ahmed Ghoneim, the museum’s chief executive, called the project “Egypt’s gift to the world,” saying it “changes the context of tourism in Egypt and enhances cultural tourism.”

Construction began in 2005 and weathered political turmoil and funding gaps. The finished complex mixes glass-and-stone geometry with broad galleries and new conservation labs, signaling Cairo’s push toward higher-capacity, climate-controlled displays designed for international audiences and longer visitor stays.