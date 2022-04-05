TV Series Set To Air in Egypt for Ramadan Banned Over ‘Immoral Scenes’

A television series that was set to air in Egypt for the holy Muslim month of Ramadan has been banned over “immoral scenes.” Egypt’s Supreme Media Regulatory Council on Saturday banned the series Dunya Tanya, or Another World, over a scene – the first scene, in fact – in which a husband cheats on his wife with her sister. But the first episode had already aired on Friday on the Al-Nahar satellite channel, leaving viewers wanting more. The story revolves around a teacher suffering from depression when she loses her son in a drowning incident. There are reportedly also scenes dealing with incest. Several well-known Egyptian actors appear in the series, including Laila Elwi, who has starred in more than 70 movies and been honored at Egyptian and international festivals. Television series and movies are frequently banned in Muslim countries during Ramadan. Last year, the council threatened to prevent the series Al-Tawoos, or The Peacock, from being broadcast during the holy month after receiving complaints about the show, including over a rape scene. The broadcast of the series ultimately went forward.