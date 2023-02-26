Donate
Two Israelis Shot Dead in West Bank Terror Attack
The scene of a shooting attack in the northern West Bank on Feb. 26, 2023, in which two Israelis were killed. (Twitter)
Mideast Daily News
Israel
shooting attacks
West Bank
terror attack
Nablus
Palestinians

Sara Miller
02/26/2023

Two Israelis were shot dead Sunday afternoon in a terror attack in the northern West Bank, close to the city of Nablus. The two were identified as residents of the Har Bracha settlement, near the city.

The two were said to have come under fire at “point blank range” from a vehicle that passed their car near the village of Hawara shortly after 1:30 p.m.

All entrances to the village were blocked off as Israeli security forces launched a hunt for the shooter, the Israeli media reported.

Paramedics from the Magen David Adom ambulance service rushed to the scene and administered emergency treatment at the scene. The two were evacuated in critical condition by IDF medics, but were pronounced dead upon arrival at Rabin Medical Center in Petah Tivkah.

The attack came as Israeli and Palestinian Authority officials met in the Jordanian Red Sea city of Aqaba for a one-day summit aimed at tamping down the current wave of violence.

The Palestinian delegation included senior PLO official Hussein al-Sheikh; Palestinian General Intelligence chief Majed Faraj and diplomatic advisor to PA President Mahmoud Abbas, Majdi Al-Khalidi. Israel was being represented by National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi and Shin Bet intelligence service chief Ronen Bar. The Jordanian and Egyptian intelligence chiefs were also set to attend.

