UAE Breaks From OPEC as War and Hormuz Crisis Shake Oil Markets

The United Arab Emirates announced it will leave both the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and the broader OPEC+ alliance on May 1, a move that lands in the middle of a war-driven energy shock and threatens to reshape global oil dynamics.

Abu Dhabi, a member of OPEC since 1967 and one of its largest producers, said the decision reflects its “long-term strategic and economic vision” and its desire for greater flexibility. Behind the language is a longstanding dispute over production quotas. The UAE has invested heavily to expand output capacity—estimated at about 5 million barrels per day—but has been constrained by OPEC limits that kept production closer to roughly 3.4 million barrels per day before the US-Israel war with Iran intensified.

The timing is as important as the decision itself. Oil markets are already under strain from the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint for global energy supplies. Disruptions linked to the conflict have tightened supply and pushed prices upward, raising concerns across Europe and Asia. Russian officials have suggested that the UAE’s exit could eventually increase global supply and ease prices, but only if maritime flows through Hormuz return to normal.

At the same time, OPEC+ is managing its own balancing act. Earlier this month, eight member states agreed to raise output by 206,000 barrels per day starting in May, while retaining the option to reverse course if market conditions deteriorate. The group is scheduled to review its policy again on May 3, a meeting that now carries added weight after the UAE’s departure.

For OPEC, the loss of a key Gulf producer raises questions about cohesion at a moment when coordination is critical. For consumers, the outlook is less clear. More supply could eventually ease prices, but near-term risks—from war, shipping disruptions, and policy uncertainty—are pulling in the opposite direction.

The result is a market caught between competing forces: a major producer stepping away from collective discipline, a regional conflict constraining supply, and a cartel trying to hold the line as the ground shifts beneath it.