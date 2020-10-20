UAE Delegation Lands in Israel for Historic Summit

Another day, another unprecedented moment in the Middle East on Tuesday as a delegation from the United Arab Emirates made its first formal diplomatic trip to Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi received the envoys, headed by Economy Minister Abdulla Al Marri and Minister of State for Financial Affairs Obaid Al Tayer and accompanied by US officials who spent the last two days visiting Bahrain and the UAE. The group arrived in Israel as part of the two countries’ efforts to cement their recently signed agreement to normalize relations, part of the Abraham Accord announced in August. On Monday, Abu Dhabi’s cabinet ratified the accords, authorizing the establishment of full diplomatic ties with the Jewish state. One of the major issues expected to be hammered out Tuesday is an agreement to allow visa-free entry into Israel and the UAE for visitors from each other’s country. The visa exemption treaty will be the first such agreement in history to be signed between Israel and an Arab nation.