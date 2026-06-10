UAE Moves To Put AI Agents at the Center of Government

The United Arab Emirates is moving to put artificial intelligence (AI) inside the machinery of government, with a plan to shift at least 50% of federal services and operations to agentic AI systems within two years in a bid to cut costs, speed up public services, and position the country as a global test case for automated governance.

The project, launched under the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and announced by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the vice president, prime minister, and ruler of Dubai, aims to redesign government work around AI agents capable of carrying out tasks, making decisions, and responding proactively rather than waiting for each step to be handled by human staff.

This is not chatbots with nicer manners. Agentic AI refers to systems that can pursue goals, coordinate tasks, and act with a degree of autonomy. In government, that could mean faster permit processing, automated document review, smarter infrastructure planning, tax support, citizen services, and internal workflows that once required layers of forms, approvals, and human follow-up.

The UAE Cabinet has already approved teams to begin implementing what officials describe as a new agentic AI operating model across federal services and operations. More than 400 ministers and senior officials also gathered at a government retreat in Abu Dhabi, where the country rolled out early AI agents for public services and discussed how to train employees for the shift.

Mohammad Al Gergawi, minister of Cabinet affairs, framed the project as more than a technology upgrade. “This is not merely a technology project. It is a national, sovereign, and strategic undertaking to build the world’s best government and the world’s best country.”

The push fits a broader UAE strategy to become a global artificial intelligence hub, with Abu Dhabi also pursuing a multibillion-dollar plan to build a fully AI-native government by 2027 and major AI infrastructure projects underway.

The promise is obvious: faster service, fewer bottlenecks, and a government that works before citizens have to chase it. The risk is just as clear. Once machines help make public decisions, accountability, transparency, data security, and human oversight move from technical footnotes to the heart of governance.