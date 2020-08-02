Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Mideast Daily News
United Arab Emirates
Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan
nuclear power plant

UAE Opens Operations at First Nuclear Site, Promises No Mischief

Uri Cohen
08/02/2020

The United Arab Emirates launched its new nuclear power plant on Saturday, the nation’s first such facility and also the first nuclear site in the Arab world. The plant, located on the country’s western coast near borders with Qatar and Saudi Arabia, was constructed with approval and oversight by the International Atomic Energy Agency and the United States, and according to UAE leadership is intended solely for peaceful energy production. The 2009 pact signed with the US allows the UAE to receive relevant materials and the required technical know-how, as long as it does not turn to naughty endeavors such as uranium enrichment. “We proudly witness the start of Barakah nuclear power plant operations, in alignment with the highest international safety standards,” Mohammed bin Zayed, crown prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the country’s de facto ruler, tweeted on Saturday. Not everyone was pleased, however, with the UAE’s new South Korean-designed toy. Neighbor Qatar expressed concern over the facility’s use and lodged an official complaint with the IAEA in recent months, while Saudi Arabia and Egypt have begun developing their own nuclear plants, all with the declared purpose of lessening their reliance on oil and turning to more effective energy sources.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.